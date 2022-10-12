Bangkok sees isolated thundershowers with slight decrease in temperatures

The moderate high-pressure system covers upper Thailand with a decrease in temperatures by 1-2 degree Celsius is likely and strong winds in the Northeast, according to The Meteorological Department.

It said people should beware of variable weather and keep healthy.

Meanwhile, Bangkok sees isolated thundershowers with a slight decrease in temperatures.







In the middle South, the monsoon trough lies across with heavy to very heavy rains in some areas. Affected areas are Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani. Local residents should beware of possible flash flood.

In the upper Gulf of Thailand, the winds force the waves are up about 2 meters high and more than 2 meters high in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution until October 14. (TNA)

































