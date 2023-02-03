Thai Cabinet approves wage hikes for various skilled laborers

The Cabinet this week greenlit wage hikes for a number of skilled laborers, effective 90 days after the regulation’s publication in the Royal Gazette.

According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek, the new minimum daily wages for some of these professions include:







-Pump and valve technicians, who will now receive 515 baht per day. Mechatronics and industrial robot controllers will be paid 545 baht to 715 baht, depending on their skills.

-Tractor repair operators will be paid 465 baht to 620 baht, again depending on their skills. Payment of excavator controllers will meanwhile be raised to 585 baht a day.

-Additionally, payments for holistic food therapists, aqua therapists, and aromatherapists are being raised from 500 baht to 600 baht.







-Bartenders will meanwhile be paid 475 baht to 600 baht, depending on their skills.

Once the adjustments are in force, employers are prohibited from paying wages to employees at less than the minimum wage rate or at rates in accordance with specified workmanship standards.

Violators can face prison terms of up to six months or fines of up to 100,000 baht, or both. (NNT)



























