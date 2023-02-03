Bangkok to provide free space for street vendors

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has opened its first free space for street vendors and hawkers in Bangkok, kick-starting the effort by the city hall to tidy up the city and clear pavements for Bangkok pedestrians.

The launch of the "Hello Hab-Re" project on February 1 at Samyan Mitrtown on Rama IV Road was presided over by Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and BMA officials. Registered street vendors and hawkers will now be able to use the designated area for business free of charge from Monday to Friday, from 8 AM to 2 PM and 3 PM to 8 PM. These vendors have also been verified to meet the Pathumwan District Office's food and sanitary standards.







The Bangkok governor expressed his gratitude to Samyan Mitrtown for providing the area, stressing that the space will provide business opportunities while tidying up the city. He emphasized that the project encourages the efficient use of existing space and does not necessitate the establishment of additional spaces.

Chadchart hopes that more private-property owners will join this project in the future and believes that Bangkok has enough space for everyone if all sides work together. (NNT)




























