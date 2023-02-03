145-km Lop Buri-Pak Nam Pho rail project on schedule for year-end completion

The Department of Rail Transport (DRT) has assured that its railway project to construct a 145-kilometer Lop Buri-Pak Nam Pho double-track railway will be completed on schedule by the end of this year.







DRT Director-General Pichet Kunathammarak made the confirmation after leading an inspecting team to visit the construction in Nakhon Sawan province. He stated that construction is divided into three contracts, with the one for installing railway signal systems already 26.33 percent complete.







The director-general explained that the other two contracts are for construction. One is for a 29-kilometer section between Ban Klap in Saraburi province and Khok Krathiam in Lop Buri province. The segment also features a 19-kilometer elevated stretch, which when completed, will be the longest elevated stretch in Thailand.

According to the DRT, the other contract involves the construction of the segment from Lop Buri’s Tha Khae district to Nakhon Sawan’s Pak Nam Pho district. The 116-kilometer section will have 17 stations and a centralized traffic control building. Construction for this segment is currently 75.72 percent complete.







The DRT director-general stated that the current Lop Buri station is still in use for the Bangkok-Lop Buri route and other short-distance services. He added that once construction is completed, a bus service from the old station to the new station will be offered to accommodate commuters and ensure travel accessibility. (NNT)





















