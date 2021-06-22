Heavy rain drops Pattaya in watery sinkhole

Apart from sinkholes and trenches dug for wires and pipes, Pattaya residents continue to have to deal with flooding every time it rains. Sunday was no different.

After approximately an hour of heavy rainfall driven through the east by a low-pressure system, the storm dumped heavy rain that flowed downhill into downtown Pattaya.







More rain is expected through June 25 as a moderate southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, sparking isolated thunderstorms in the East and the Southwest. Waves likely will reach two meters on both the east and west coasts.

The monsoon will strengthen June 26-27, the Thai Meteorological Department said June 21.







Sunday’s flooding caused tremendous damage to homes and posed a danger to residents, visitors and road users.

Sukhumvit Road at the south side in front of the Highway Police station was again affected by the deep runoff streamed from higher elevations for about two hours.

The railway-parallel road between Soi Khao Noi and Soi Khao Talo also was pounded with cars and motorbikes stuck in flooding up to 80 centimeters deep.







A Honda Jazz got stuck on the railroad road requiring a life-saving unit to get the driver to safety.

On Sukhumvit Road, police and volunteers blocked flooded areas and diverted all vehicles to South Road. Traffic crawled along Soi Nernplubwan, Soi Siam Country Club and Soi Buakhao.

























