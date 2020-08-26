Thailand urges public to remain careful on coming long holidays

For the long weekend next week, when many people are expected to be travelling, the Ministry of Public Health has urged the general public and business owners to remain vigilant with preventative measures against COVID-19.







Dr. Sopon Iamsirithaworn, from the Department of Disease Control, has urged anyone who will be travelling over the 4-7 September holidays to enforce self-preventative measures against COVID-19 strictly, by wearing face coverings in public, practicing social distancing, avoiding crowded places, washing hands frequently and eating well cooked food.

He urged the public to use technologies to help reduce their risk of exposure, such as using a reservation app to reserve tables at restaurants in advance and to check how busy the venues are. Anyone feeling ill should not go out, and stay home to recover, in order to cut down possible transmission of the disease.

Businesses, such as shops and restaurants, are reminded to comply fully with the government’s measures, including the check-in and check-out requirement on Thai Chana platform for contact tracing.

For the 4-day weekend, where two public holidays are added as substitutes for the cancelled Songkran holidays in April, the toll on several highways will be waived from 00:01 of 3 September until 00:00 of 8 September.

The toll free highways include the Highway No.7 Bangkok-Pattaya, Highway No.9 Bangkok Outer Ring Road on the Bang Pa-in – Bang Phli section and Phra Pradaeng – Bang Khae section and Bang KhunThian elevated road.

A Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul said this toll waiver is intended to facilitate the increase of road traffic during the holidays, as well as promoting domestic tourism by helping holidaymakers save costs. (NNT)











