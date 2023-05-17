Thai cabinet approves extension for Marmoset vaccine trial project

The Cabinet has greenlit an extension for the Marmoset vaccine testing project, aimed at studying the safety and efficacy of a subunit vaccine candidate for COVID-19 prevention.

According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisulee Traisoranakul, the program was originally set to terminate last month but the project’s timeline has since been extended to December 29 this year.







She explained that the extension was prompted by several challenges faced during the project’s implementation, including delays in the purchase and delivery of marmosets, which are crucial for the testing.

Additionally, the Cabinet has approved an extension for Phase 2A human trials of a plant-based subunit vaccine candidate, also to December 29th, 2023. Factors such as safety data from previous trials have contributed to the need for an extended timeline in order to ensure maximum safety and efficacy.







In addition to these changes, the Cabinet has authorized adjustments to 99 projects across several provinces, with a combined budget of 422.55 million baht. These adjustments involve the cancellation, timeline extension or modification of important project details. (NNT)















