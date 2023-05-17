Gen Prayut thanks people for support, congratulates parties that earned votes

A Cabinet meeting was held normally at Government House yesterday (16 May), with Cabinet ministers also answering many questions from reporters. The prime minister, meanwhile, congratulated all parties that secured votes from the public.

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha said he was still performing his role as the prime minister to the best of his ability. He expressed appreciation for everyone who has given him moral support so far. He thanked members of the public for exercising their rights in Sunday’s election and congratulated all political parties that garnered votes from the public. He said the next step will involve the setting up of the new government and he would like to ask Thais to foster unity and avoid conflicts so national development may continue while sustainability, prosperity, and security may be fostered.







Deputy Prime Minister Gen. Prawit Wongsuwon attended today’s Cabinet meeting but did not answer questions from the press about potential government coalition factions or whether he has had talks with the Puea Thai Party.

Other ministers who attended the Cabinet meeting expressed their views on potential set-ups of the incoming government coalition and the Senate’s impending vote on a new prime minister. Environment minister Warawut Silpa-archa, in his capacity as leader of the Chart Thai Pattana Party, acknowledged that these are sensitive matters that need to be discussed within his party. He added Chart Thai Pattana is ready to perform as an opposition party, after Move Forward Party declared it will form a government coalition with parties that served as the Opposition during the Prayut Chan-o-cha administration. Mr. Warawut asserted his party was maintaining its standpoints about political neutrality and respect for the monarchy.







Prime Minister’s Office Minister Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, as deputy leader of the United Thai Nation Party, said he was ready to perform as a member of the opposition in the new parliament and will give due respect to the incoming government. He added that personally he did not agree with the policies of the Move Forward Party and therefore would not back the Move Forward leader for the role of prime minister. He noted that Move Forward Party should be able to establish a government coalition with 310 MPs.

14 members of the Cabinet were absent from today’s meeting. (NNT)















