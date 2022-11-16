1 million Indians expected to come to Thailand this year – TAT

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is joining the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) in welcoming over 10,000 delegates from all over India who are attending the ‘Date with Destiny – Aarambh’ conference, being held this week from 14-17 November, in Bangkok.

Mr. Tanes Petsuwan, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Asia and South Pacific, said “With Thailand now fully reopened to international tourism, the hosting of this “Date with Destiny – Aarambh” conference in Bangkok reflected the market’s confidence in Thailand. It also helps showcase Thailand’s ability to host large business events, as well as help enhance the image of Thailand as the preferred destination for Indian travellers.”







Normally held in Thailand three times a year, the “Date with Destiny – Aarambh” conference returned to Thailand this year after two years of absence in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. The event is organized by Aarambh, an India-based non-profit charity organization, with support from QNet, a world leading direct selling company.

This year, delegates arrived in Thailand in batches and joined incentive trips to Bangkok, Pattaya, and Phuket, before attending the three-day conference in Bangkok.







India is one of Thailand’s important visitor source markets. From 1 January, 2022, year-to-date, Thailand already has welcomed 743,336 Indian travellers, making India the second largest source markets to Thailand this year, after Malaysia. It is expected that Thailand will see a total of 900,000 to 1 million Indian travellers within this year. (TAT)



































