Thai cabinet approves budget for more 35 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Bangkok – The Cabinet has approved a budget of Bt6.387 billion to procure another 35 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

The budget will be split into Bt5.6 billion for AstraZeneca vaccines and Bt700 million for preparation and management at the local level.







This new batch should be available simultaneously with the 26 million AstraZeneca and 2 million Sinovac doses already procured. This adds up to 63 million doses or enough to vaccinate 60 per cent of the population this year.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Health is still negotiating for more doses from other manufacturers as the government prepares to open vaccine registration for members of the general public. (NNT)











