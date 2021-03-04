10 groups of people are prohibited from receiving Sinovac vaccine

Bangkok – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has received 66,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine allotted by the government and had started inoculating the target groups since Monday.

Deputy Bangkok governor Sophon Phisutthiwong said medical professionals will be the first group to receive the vaccine. The second group will be public health volunteers, and the last target group would be those who have chronic diseases.







He said however, there are 10 groups of people who are prohibited from receiving the Sinovac vaccine, including those under 18 years old and over 60 years, pregnant women, those who have uncontrollable symptoms, those who are suffering from brain or nervous diseases, those who have immune deficiency, those who have bleeding disorder or are under anticoagulation treatment, and those who show symptoms of fever. (NNT)











