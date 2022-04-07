‘Thai Boxing’ promoted as soft power at domestic and international levels

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was recently signed to officially recognize and promote Muay Thai as the kingdom’s national sport, increasing Thailand’s soft power at the domestic and international levels.

The Royal Thai Army Sports Center inked the MoU with the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) on Tuesday (5 Apr). Army Chief Gen Narongphan Jitkaewtae, in his capacity as Sports Centre Board Chairman, and SAT Governor Kongsak Yodmanee signed the agreement to raise Muay Thai standards in order for it to be recognized as Thailand’s official national sport.



Both parties agreed to make full use of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, one of the nation’s most well-known boxing rings, to promote Muay Thai and serve as a learning center for the sport. The stadium is well known for hosting premier competitions and high-profile bouts that are televised or streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and national TV channels during weekends.







The Royal Thai Army will also utilize the Royal Thai Army Sports Center as a facility to develop Muay Thai for the general public. This development is consistent with the government’s policy of integrating the sport into people’s daily lives in order to improve their health and provide them with self-defense techniques in order to help ensure their safety. (NNT)































