Thailand’s Livestock Dept. warns weather shifts could impact poultry supply

The Department of Livestock Development (DLD) has indicated that sudden changes in weather patterns are affecting the animal husbandry sector. A poultry farm in Chaiyaphum province recently reported a loss of more than 200 chickens after the temperature dropped to 17 degrees earlier this week.

The farm owner said most of the dead chickens were only 2-3 weeks old and had not exhibited any external injuries or prior symptoms.



Variable weather patterns can put a strain on livestock, especially poultry, as shifts in temperature can lower their ability to resist infection.

During his inspection of the occurrence in Chaiyaphum, DLD Director-General Sorawit Thanito urged farmers to look after their livestock. He said chickens should be provided with vitamins to strengthen their immune systems, as well as shelter to protect them from harsh weather conditions.







The DLD chief also asked livestock farmers to refrain from distributing or cooking animals that die from unnatural causes and instead report such cases to relevant authorities.

Sorawit said those requiring assistance can contact the DLD by calling 063-225-6888 or filing a petition through the DLD 4.0 mobile application. The app is available for both Android and iOS. (NNT)

































