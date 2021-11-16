Thai born superstar ‘Lisa Blackpink’ honored for educational contribution

The Buriram Provincial Education Office presented an honorary plaque to Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban of the Blackpink K-pop group for contributing to education and being a good model for the young following the report that she supports the establishment of a K-Pop learning center in Buri Ram.

Chitthip Bruschweiler, mother of the Thai-born singer, received the plaque on her daughter's behalf.







Samanakan Boonruang, educational chief of Buri Ram, said Lisa was the Buri Ram native who was world-renowned and never forgot about her home province.

She contributed to the education of Thai students and worked out support from the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange to set up a learning center at Nonsuwanpittayakhom School where K-Pop dance instructors were assigned to train students on K-pop dance, he said.



The educational office of Buri Ram was ready to support Lisa's projects for the young to make their dreams come true, Mr. Samanakarn said. (TNA)




























