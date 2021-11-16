New Covid infections on the rise in Chiang Mai but declining elsewhere

The Ministry of Public Health said new COVID-19 infections in Thailand are on a downtrend, with the exception of Chiang Mai where the increase in new patients has necessitated the setting up of a ‘field Intensive Care Unit’ with 50 beds capacity for patients with severe symptoms.

Public Health Ministry Permanent Secretary Kiatiphum Wongrajit said new COVID-19 infections were on the decline in Thailand, especially in the 4 southernmost provinces of Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat where patient numbers were on a downtrend after about a month of strict disease control protocols. Nakhon Si Thammarat, Chiang Mai, Tak, Trang, Phatthalung, and Khon Kaen were provinces that needed close monitoring although infection numbers were generally on the decline, with the exception of Chiang Mai where there was a possibility of Covid cases rising.







Chiang Mai’s communicable disease committee most recently ordered the closure of 3 venues in 3 districts after detecting infection clusters. The places comprise Thung Siao fresh market in San Patong district, Ko Mui evening market in Saraphi district, and Ban Khru Nong nursery in Mae Taeng district.

All persons who had frequented the 3 venues and have been deemed as being at high risk of infection were asked to get tested for COVID-19 and enter 14 days of self-isolation even with a negative result. Those who had visited the venues but were deemed as being at low risk of infection were asked to monitor their health for 14 days.



The increased number of new infections in Chiang Mai has depleted the number of available beds for Covid patients, especially for patients with severe to critical symptoms that were classified under the Orange and Red categories. A ‘field ICU’ with a 50-bed capacity is being set up by Nakornping Hospital at Hall 3 of Chiang Mai International Exhibition and Convention Centre to increase patient handling capacity.



























