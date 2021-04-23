Blood Pressure, the real story

I had my annual medical the other day and my Blood Pressure (usually denoted by the letters BP) was reported as being marginally high at 145/75. The computer wondered if this was “Hypertension” and the standard response is to check again in two weeks.

Now that’s not a bad plan, but if your doctor tells you that you have hypertension on just one reading – don’t believe him (or her).

As part of the routine in most good hospitals and clinics is the measurement of your blood pressure. You should get this done at least twice a year. Rising or elevated readings do mean you should get medical advice.

So why is BP important? Because if you don’t you don’t have BP you are definitely dead! However, if your BP is too high, it can mean you could be claiming early on your life insurance policy – or your relatives will, on your behalf.



This heart-arteries-veins-heart system is a “closed” circuit. In other words, no leaks, otherwise you would be continually losing the life-preserving blood, but to make it go around, there has to be a pumping pressure (just like the oil pump in your car).

After the squeeze, the heart relaxes to allow the blood to fill the chamber, ready for the next squeeze. The pressure does not return to zero, because there has to be some pressure to refill the chamber. This resting or ambient pressure is the lower number quoted and is called the Diastolic. BP is then typically quoted as 120/70, being 120 (systolic) / 70 (diastolic). The actual pressure number is measured in a millimeters of mercury scale.

Optimal: less than 120/80

Normal: less than 130/80

High-normal: 130–139/85–89

High blood pressure (hypertension):

Stage 1: 140–159/90–99

Stage 2: 160–179/100–109

The problem with running at high pressure is that the heart is having to work harder, and therefore may be subject to heart failure. The arteries are also subjected to higher pressures than they were designed to cope with and can burst, making the risk of stroke so much higher. Other organs don’t like working at the high pressures either, and kidneys, in particular, can go into failure mode.

