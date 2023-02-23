Thai biological father of missing baby face statutory rape charges

The biological father of the eight-month-old missing baby boy has been charged with statutory rape and the husband of his mother has been charged with procuring an underage girl for prostitution.

The boy went missing on Feb 5 from his home in Nakhon Pathom province. His 17-year-old mother, Nim claimed that her son was taken by someone in a yellow shirt while she was taking a nap in her house.







The extensive searches by the police and volunteers have found no traces of the missing boy so far.

The deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn said the mother admitted that the man in a yellow shirt did not exist but refused to say anything more about the boy’s disappearance.







The police filed statutory rape charges against Jae, found to be the biological father of the boy during the police investigation into his disappearance.

Pud, the husband of the boy’s mother has been charged with procuring his wife to Mr Jae for prostitution. The police on Thursday brought the two men to the Nakhon Pathom Provincial Court to seek the approval for their detention.







Police have not filed any charges against the mother.

Pol Gen Surachate disclosed that according to the investigation, three public health officials said they had met the boy at a local clinic before he went missing. The boy had a temperature as high as 39c and they advised the mother to take him to hospital but she brought him home.

The deputy national police chief said it would take two more weeks to complete the investigation. It cannot be confirmed if the baby is alive or dead. (TNA)





















