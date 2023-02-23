DSI seizes 29 luxury cars stolen in Britain and shipped to Thailand

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) retrieved 29 out of 36 luxury cars stolen in Britain and shipped to Thailand.

The DSI accepted to investigate the case after being requested by the UK’s National Crime Agency. The 35 stolen cars were estimated in Britain at 2.4 million pounds or about 100 million baht.







DSI officials searched a luxury car showroom in Bangkok and impounded a Porsche Cayenne on Feb 15 and seized a MINI Cooper during a search at a condominium in Bangkok on Feb 20.

Engine numbers of the impounded cars match the stolen vehicles on the UK list. The occupants were well-cooperated with the police.







The DSI is tracking six other stolen vehicles. Legal action will be taken against the occupants who know the vehicles were stolen and hide or destroy the vehicles. They could be prosecuted for reception of stolen objects. The occupants bought the cars without knowing that they had been stolen and the DSI will treat them as witnesses. (TNA)



























