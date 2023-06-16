Thai bananas popular in Japan due to suitable weather for cultivation, tariff-free agreement

The government forecast Thai fresh bananas and their goods to Japan will generate up to 1.07 billion baht this year due to their popular demand in the Eastern Asian country.

Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri stated that demands for bananas in Japan have been rising since the fruit is tasty and healthy and can be used as ingredients for desserts. He said that Japan’s weather is not suitable for banana cultivation, causing low yields that could not meet the country’s demand. As a result, the country imports more than 1 million tons of bananas per year.







According to the spokesperson, Caretaker Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha made clear his satisfaction with Thai bananas and their products being popular in other countries. The Prime Minister expressed confidence in the quality of Thai fruit being recognized by many countries and urged officials to provide full assistance in expanding these opportunities for the Thai people.

The spokesperson stated that Thailand can use privileges under the Japan-Thailand Economic Partnership Agreement, one of which exempts Thailand from tariffs on 8,000 tons of bananas, which expands opportunities for Thai farmers and businesses. He assures that the government is prepared to market Thai fruits in order to meet international demand, as well as boost the potential of fruit exporters and farmers in the country. (NNT)



























