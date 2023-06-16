Ice cream bars with temple’s tile patterns popular among tourists

Tourists visiting the Temple of Dawn or Wat Arun in Bangkok enjoy ice cream bars with the same design as the decorative tiles of the temple’s stupa.

The owner of the ice cream brand “Pop Icon” makes the specially-designed ice cream bars inspired by the beautiful flower patterns on the decorative tiles. It is available in two flavors which are Thai tea/ butterfly pea and candle scented coconut.







The scent similar to candles and incense sticks will remind people of their visit to a temple. Motivational and morale boosting quotes can be seen on the ice cream sticks after they finish it.

Part of proceeds go to the charity for monks’ welfare, education and healthcare cost. (TNA)



















