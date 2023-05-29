Thai auto exports surge over 43% on improved semiconductor supplies

Thailand’s auto exports surged in April due to last year’s low comparative base and improved semiconductor supplies. According to the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), the country’s finished car exports jumped 43.53% year-on-year in April to 79,940 units.

Surapong Paisitpattanapong, the FTI’s automotive industry club vice president and spokesperson, said the April finished car export value soared 49.83% from a year earlier, totaling 50.16 billion baht (approx. US$1.45 billion) due to higher shipments to Asia, Australia and Middle East markets.







Surapong told a news conference that auto manufacturers produced 117,636 vehicles in the country last month, edging down 0.13% from a year earlier due to lower production for the domestic market.

He also said domestic auto sales fell 6.14% year-on-year last month to 59,530 units, following an 8.37% drop in March, due to tighter loans for pickup trucks as interest rates hiked. (NNT)





















