Phuket encourages members of high-risk groups to get annual boosters in time for rainy season

Health officials in Phuket province are reviewing previous COVID vaccination campaigns to improve their communication strategies. The city is also encouraging members of high-risk groups to get their annual boosters in time for the rainy season.

Phuket health officials recently participated in a communications review workshop for the province’s vaccination campaign, organized by the Department of Disease Control (DDC) and the Thailand MoPH – US CDC Collaboration Coordination Unit.







Participants reviewed communications from previous COVID-19 vaccination campaigns and made new plans for future operations. Dr Jurai Wongsawat from the DDC said the outcomes of the workshop would enable better communication between officials and the general public, allowing everyone access to accurate and reliable information on the COVID and vaccine situation.







Dr Mueanprae Boonlom from Phuket Public Health Office said the disease situation in Phuket is not as concerning as before, though the city continues to encourage the unvaccinated to get their jabs, particularly the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

The Ministry of Public Health is also rolling out COVID vaccine boosters nationwide alongside flu shots, with a particular focus on high-risk groups. (NNT)















