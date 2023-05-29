Move Forward to hold talks with its seven coalition allies on Tuesday to push forward key policies

The Move Forward Party will tomorrow (May 30) hold talks with its seven coalition allies on the co-working plan to push forward key policies after the new government is formed, said Move Forward secretary-general Chaithawat Tulathon.

A working committee, comprising representatives from each party may be established to facilitate the government transition. Tomorrow’s talks will discuss various issues, which may include the House Speaker position if it is raised. The House Speaker role is the internal issue to be settled by MFP and Pheu Thai, he said.







Asked about rumours that MFP may end up being in the opposition bloc, the MFP secretary-general said MFP and Pheu Thai leaders have already talked to allay concerns over this issue. MFP has no other plans as it is confident it will achieve the formation of the new government, which will become clearer in mid-June and is expected to be finished by next month.

The negotiation with the Senate is going ahead in the good direction. Cabinet portfolios have been discussed but have not completed, he added. (TNA)















