Thai authorities will take legal action against supercar racers on expressways

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) will take legal action against the motorists who race on expressways.

The state enterprise responds to the reports that about 100 car drivers raced on Chalerm Maha Nakhon and Si Rat expressways from midnight to 2am.







Many drivers of supercars reportedly gathered at several locations including the Prachachuen rest area and parking areas on expressways. Witnesses already gave evidence about the expressway racers to police

EXAT governor Surachet Laophulsuk said that legal officials of the state enterprise were coordinating action with police and if the offence recurs, EXAT will ask police to arrest illegal racers at expressway exits. They would face maximum traffic disciplines, he said.

The racers could be charged with speed limit violations, loud exhaust noises and illegal car modification, he said. (TNA)















