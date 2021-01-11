Mass return of Thais working in Myanmar casinos expected this week

More than 100 soldiers were additionally deployed to patrol the border in Mae Sot district of Tak to stem illegal crossing from Myawaddy.

Patrolling officials arrested several Myanmar people sneaked across the border into Mae Sot on Monday morning. They were tested for coronavirus and will face prosecution.







As many parties expressed concerns over mass return of Thais working in Myanmar casinos, officials estimated that there were more than 1,000 Thai people, staying at about ten casinos along the Moei River, opposite Mae Sot.

So far, over 100 Thais have requested to return home through the Mae Sot border checkpoint.





In the past three days, 54 Thais, earlier working there crossed the border back to Thailand.

Out of all, 31 persons tested positive for Covid-19. They were sent to the field hospital in the premises of the Mae Sot hospital.

Currently, the field hospital is treating 43 Covid-19 cases and the number of patients is expected to rise. (TNA)















