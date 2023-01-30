Thai authorities warn about scammers posing as Revenue Department officials

The government has warned people to be wary of scammers posing as Revenue Department officials to try to trick them into disclosing their personal information.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek noted that individuals will need to file their income tax returns for the 2022 tax year, in a period running from January 1 to March 31, 2023. People can submit their documents through the website www.rd.go.th.







Those who have received a notification letter and have queries can contact tax officials via the phone number indicated in the letter. They can also ask for additional tax information by calling the Revenue Department’s hotline number 1161.

Since last year, complaints have been filed regarding scammers posing as officials from the Revenue Department who would call their victims about supposed tax refunds or tax debt allegations. The scammers would then ask their targets to click on links or provide them with OTPs to settle the issues, allowing them to access personal information and data.







The Revenue Department has reminded the general public that it does not use the LINE application in any form of communication to conduct tax-related transactions, whether to claim tax refunds or verify outstanding tax debts. Officials also encouraged users not to download any applications, click on any suspicious links, or to undertake any financial activities – particularly with accounts that use personal names.







The spokesperson reiterated that members of the public should also not believe anyone claiming to be an official who contacts them or sends SMS texts requesting that they deposit their taxes, as they are most likely scammers. (NNT)

































