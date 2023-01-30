Thailand’s key election bills come into effect

Published in the Royal Gazette on Saturday (28 Jan) and these laws will establish the legal grounds for House dissolution by the Prime Minister.

The laws, one on political parties and the other on MP elections, were published following their enactment and a royal decree from His Majesty the King.







They became effective on Sunday after being amended and passed by parliament. The amendments to the laws reflect the transition from a single-ballot system to a dual-ballot system.

The enactment of the two laws provides legal grounds for Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha to dissolve the House and call for an election.







If the MPs’ four-year terms end as scheduled on March 23, then the next election will take place within 45 days, or by May 7.

However, if the House is dissolved before March 23, the poll will be organized between 45 to 60 days after the dissolution. (NNT)

































