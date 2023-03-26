Thai authorities remind landowners to beware of online scammers

The Department of Lands (DOL) has issued a warning concerning a group of fraudsters who are falsely posing as department officials to obtain personal information from landowners.

Citing information from social media reports, DOL Director-General Chayawut Chanthorn said these individuals have been contacting landowners through the LINE application or via phone call, asking whether they live on their properties or rent them out. They then request their personal information, such as their name, address, and 13-digit national ID number. They have also been disseminating fake DOL documents and surveying taxpayer data on land and buildings to build trust with landowners.







The aim of the scams is to convince victims to download malicious software or visit fake websites. The DOL director-general noted that the department does not operate via telephone, LINE, or any other online platform except its official website at “dol.go.th”. Members of the public are advised to report any suspicious activity to the authorities as soon as possible.







The scams typically involve having victims visit fake government websites or LINE accounts with names such as “Department of Lands” or “SmartLands”. The victims are then asked to submit personal information or follow links to download malicious software that displays such messages as “checking during use is prohibited” while the fraudsters access their bank accounts to steal their money.

Members of the public can contact their local Department of Lands office with any concerns or reach the department’s call center by dialing 02-141-5555. (NNT)



























