7,900 students receive practical guidance on ‘Dengue-Zero School Project’

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), in collaboration with Takeda Thailand Limited and Ka-o Industrial Thailand Co Ltd, have launched the ‘Dengue-Zero School Project’.

The goal of the project is to raise awareness about dengue fever and the best ways to prevent its spread, as well as recognize schools with outstanding dengue-zero practices.







The project is being piloted at ten schools across various districts in Bangkok, with over 7,900 participating students receiving practical guidance on how to protect against the disease at home as well as within their wider communities. Schools that have successfully eliminated mosquito breeding habitats and implemented effective dengue-zero practices will receive trophies, certificates and scholarship funding of up to 30,000 Baht.







The Dengue-Zero memorandum of understanding partnership has already been successful in raising awareness about dengue at the community level. It has also been providing hands-on training in dengue prevention and control for over 1,000 village health volunteers working in Bangkok’s most at-risk districts.

As a continuation of this partnership, the ‘Dengue-Zero School Project’ will engage with students who are considered to be at high risk of infection, and educate them on how best to prevent the spread of dengue fever. Organizers expect to receive creative ideas for sustainable dengue prevention and control. (NNT)



























