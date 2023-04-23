Thai authorities plan assistance for citizens and students in Sudan

On April 22, 2023, a meeting was held to plan support for Thai citizens and students in Sudan amid ongoing violence in the region. The National Security Council, Southern Border Provinces Administrative Center (SBPAC), and other agencies recently gathered to discuss the situation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that the situation in Sudan is uncertain due to ongoing conflict. They proposed evacuation options for Thai citizens to safer areas in neighboring countries such as Egypt and Djibouti. The military is preparing aircraft for evacuation once the safest route is confirmed.







Upon returning to Thailand, the SBPAC will help Thai Muslim students by providing transportation and ensuring their academic credits transfer to schools in Thailand. Communication efforts will also be made to inform students, their families and the Thai public about the situation.

The SBPAC is drawing up a plan that includes setting up a coordination center at the local level with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and local government agencies. They will focus on communicating with the families of students in Sudan and providing the hotline 1880 for assistance.







The National Security Council emphasized the importance of communication and coordination in addressing the crisis. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will monitor the situation and plan for evacuations. Task forces will meanwhile be established to communicate with Thai students and build confidence in the government’s support for a safe return.

The SBPAC will coordinate with agencies to welcome students back, provide accommodations and address educational needs for those who choose not to continue their studies abroad.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs’s communication channels:

096-165-7120, 096-352-0513, and 096-352-9015.

The Thai embassy in Cairo: +201 0194-01243 or Email: [email protected]

SBPAC’s info: 073-274-101

Facebook page FAS: Foreign Affairs Strategy Division (NNT)















