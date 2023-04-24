Kong Khao ceremonies bring Pattaya’s Songkran to a close

Pattaya’s Thai New Year season closed on a traditional note with the annual Kong Khao (Rice-piling) festival. Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn opened the April 20 event at Lan Po Public Park in Naklua.







The day started early with sports and games from 9 a.m., including blind boxing, slingshots, sepak takraw, checkers and chess.

Nightfall saw the spiritual side of the rice-piling ceremony, with people dressed as devils and angels with a parade of the spirits, who inspected all the piled-up food and treats.

The angels and devils also were out at Nongyai Temple where Mayor Poramet Ngampichet oversaw the proceedings.

While smaller, the festival also featured singing and stage plays with plenty of food left for spirits and animals.

The Kong Khao tradition reflects local residents’ way of living with the belief of spirits who protect for good living, peace and abundance. Additionally, it is a stratagem of past people who held this joyful tradition for people to meet together to create love and unity in the community.





































