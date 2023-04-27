Thai athletes urged to avoid politics at SEA Games in Cambodia

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has welcomed the country’s athletes at Government House ahead of their participation in the 2023 SEA Games scheduled to take place in Cambodia from May 5-17, urging them to focus solely on sports and not to mix it with politics.

The Prime Minister also reminded them not to criticize any country’s internal affairs during their stay, citing the importance of creating good relations, love, and unity with Thailand’s neighboring nations.







Thailand’s decision not to participate in the Kun Khmer sport, which Cambodia included in the SEA Games, has caused some tension between the two countries. However, the Thai Prime Minister encouraged all Thai athletes to only focus on representing the country and enjoying their time competing fairly against their opponents.

The 32nd SEA Games will feature 37 sports and 608 gold medals, and Thailand is aiming to take home about 112 of them. The Thai team includes Olympic taekwondo champion Panipak Wongpattanakit, and track and field stars Puripol Boonson and Joshua Atkinson. This will be the first SEA Games held on Cambodian soil since the tournament’s inception in 1959. (NNT)





















