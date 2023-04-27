78 Thai evacuees from Sudan to arrive tonight via RTAF aircraft

The first group of 78 Thai evacuees from Sudan has been scheduled to arrive in Thailand at 10 PM tonight (Apr 27) via Royal Thai Air Force aircraft.

According to the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF), three of its aircraft, including an Airbus A340-500 and two C-130s, have arrived in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, ready to repatriate Thai citizens.







The head of the operation reported that the first group of 82 Thai citizens has arrived in Jeddah, 78 of whom will return on the first flight, while the remaining four will stay with relatives in Saudi Arabia. The 78 returnees have been provided with health care and initial screening by the RTAF medical team. All passengers are in good spirits despite fatigue.







The Airbus A340-500 is scheduled to depart from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah at 2 PM Thailand time and will arrive at the 2nd Air Force Base in Don Mueang around 10 PM. Various agencies will handle immigration, health checks, and transportation to their hometowns.

The RTAF’s evacuation team and the two C-130s will remain in Jeddah, coordinating with the Thai Embassy in Riyadh, until the second group of Thai citizens departs Port of Sudan for Jeddah. The plan will be adjusted according to the situation, with further updates provided. (NNT)















