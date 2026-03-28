Thai Army rejects Cambodian claims, reaffirms compliance with ceasefire agreement

BANGKOK, Thailand – Royal Thai Army refutes Cambodian allegations, upholds ceasefire agreement and urges responsible communication based on facts.

March 27, Major General Winthai Suvaree, Army Spokesperson, issued a clarification today in response to allegations made by Cambodian government spokesperson Mr. Pen Bona and Cambodia’s Ministry of Interior. The Cambodian side claimed that Thailand obstructed the return of more than 35,000–36,000 displaced persons by erecting barbed wire, container barriers, and demolishing houses, while also calling for the immediate establishment of a Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) to demarcate the border. The Royal Thai Army wishes to provide the following clarifications to ensure accurate understanding among the public and the international community:

First, regarding Cambodia’s claim that over 600,000 people were displaced and more than 30,000 remain unable to return home, these figures are grossly inaccurate. In reality, only several thousand individuals in three villages of Sa Kaeo Province have been affected. Legally, these individuals are considered “encroachers,” not displaced persons as alleged. The areas currently under the Royal Thai Army control are fully within Thailand’s sovereign territory, where Cambodian nationals have unlawfully settled for over 40 years. The Army’s actions are aimed at restoring order within Thailand’s own borders, not invading Cambodia.

Second, on the accusation that Thai forces blocked movement with containers and barbed wire, the Army clarifies that these measures are temporary security precautions taken after recent clashes. They are intended to stabilize the area and prevent further confrontation. Maintaining troop presence and barriers is in strict compliance with the ceasefire agreement of December 27, which requires both sides to remain in their respective positions as outlined in the joint statement.







Finally, regarding Cambodia’s demand for immediate JBC deployment to demarcate the border, Thailand reaffirms its commitment to resolving issues through existing bilateral mechanisms, particularly the Thai–Cambodian JBC. However, at this stage, Thailand must adhere to the principles agreed upon at the GBC meeting: each side should maintain its current positions until the border area is genuinely safe from military provocations and landmines, which remain present.

The Royal Thai Army understands Cambodia’s need to communicate for domestic political reasons. Nevertheless, distortion of facts benefits neither side and risks undermining cooperative relations. The Army therefore urges the Cambodian government to communicate responsibly and based on truth.



































