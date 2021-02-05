Thai Army prepares 100,000 field hospital beds should COVID-19 situation escalate

BANGKOK – The Royal Thai Army now has some 100,000 beds available for field hospitals to help support the government should the pandemic situation further escalate.

The Royal Thai Army Commander in Chief, Gen Narongphan Jitkaewthae said in a meeting that the army has been the first agency to provide support to the government in the fight against COVID-19, even without receiving a request to do so.





He said the Royal Thai Army currently has 100,000 beds available for field hospitals should the situation become more severe, while the 1st Communication Battalion and the army’s engineering department have assisted in the setting up of field hospitals, school cleaning, as well as other assistance operations at 272 locations across the country.

Gen Narongphan said soldiers have been giving blood to alleviate the blood shortage during the pandemic, tightening border security to prevent illegal entry, and helped with the administration of Samut Sakhon, which has been declared a highest control zone.

He said the 100,000 beds would come from soldiers’ dorms, as soldiers can simply sleep on the floor. (NNT)













