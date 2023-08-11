Thai and Chinese governments join forces to combat transnational crime

The Thai and Chinese governments are joining forces to take on transnational crime, including call center scams and cybercrime.

Thai Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan met with Xu Ganlu, Vice Minister of Public Security and Commissioner of the National Immigration Administration of China, during a meeting held at the Government House on Tuesday (8 Aug). Both parties discussed a range of topics, with a priority on strengthening bilateral cooperation to effectively suppress criminal activities that transcend national borders.







Gen Prawit underscored the importance of Thai-Chinese diplomatic ties in Thailand’s foreign policies. He further expressed satisfaction with recent progress in bilateral relations, a sentiment reinforced by key official visits.

Vice Minister Xu announced that both countries have agreed to strengthen their collaboration in implementing laws against transnational crime, while also expanding immigration opportunities. He added that China would greatly appreciate Thailand’s assistance with law enforcement along the Mekong River.







During the meeting, Gen Prawit also took the opportunity to express his condolences to China in the wake of the recent devastating floods that have afflicted various cities, including the capital Beijing.

Additionally, Gen Prawit and Vice Minister Xu will participate in the 26th ASEAN Directors-General of Immigration Departments and Heads of Consular Affairs Divisions of Ministries of Foreign Affairs Meeting (DGICM) scheduled from August 7-11 on the island province of Phuket. (NNT)





















