32 flights cancelled at Suvarnabhumi as Israel–Iran tensions disrupt Middle East routes

BANGKOK, Thailand – Travel Update – 1 March, 2026

Suvarnabhumi Airport has mobilized staff to assist passengers affected by flight cancellations due to the Israel–Iran situation.

A total of 32 flights (16 departures and 16 arrivals) from airlines including Emirates, Qatar Airways, EL AL Israel Airlines and others have been cancelled.







Support measures include on-site assistance, complimentary drinking water, expanded seating areas, and close coordination with airlines. No outbound passengers are stranded.

Passengers traveling to the Middle East are advised to check flight status directly with their airline. (TAT)



































