Thai AirAsia to resume flights next month

Thai AirAsia will start its domestic flights at Suvarnabhumi airport in August, its executive chairman Tassapon Bijleveld said.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

According to him, about 3-4 planes will be deployed on routes with travelers’ demand including routes from Suvarnabhumi airport to Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Phuket and Khon Kaen.

Suvarnabhumi would be an additional base of Thai AirAsia apart from Don Mueang airport and the airline already sought permission from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand for its operation at Suvarnabhumi airport.

Mr Tassapon also said that the resumption of international flights would follow when the government decides to allow international flights under disease control practices. International flights could be operated between major cities without the COVID-19 spread. He mentioned Vietnam, Singapore and 5-6 cities in China. Flights in a city-pairing manner would be the best way for tourism and aviation to recover, he said.

He pointed out that COVID-19 impacts could be greater than the government expected and Thai tourism would face its crisis in the next few months.

With more closure of hotels, restaurants, tour firms and other related companies, Thailand might lose the infrastructures of its tourism sector that used to generate its annual income worth 3 trillion baht equivalent to 13% of the gross domestic product, Mr Tassapon said.

“The government must impose quick and strong measures to cope with the crisis that will happen in two months. If Thailand’s tourism lacks its infrastructures, it will not be easy to restore them,” he said. (TNA)











