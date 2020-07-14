Human trials of Thai COVID-19 vaccine to begin in October

A COVID-19 vaccine prototype being developed by Thai researchers will enter human trials as early as October this year.







The mRNA vaccine prototype has been developed by Thai researchers at Chulalongkorn University’s Centre of Excellence in Vaccine Research and Development.

Professor Dr. Kiat Ruxrungtham, head of the research team, said phase two of vaccine trial in monkeys, which began last month, had showed great results.

The team planned to start a clinical trial in humans between October and December. From September, applications for vaccine trial volunteers would be accepted, he said.

Seventy-five volunteers in the first phase of human trial would be divided into two age groups; 18-60 and 60-80. If the results turned out as planned, a second phase would begin around the end of this year, expanding to 500-1,000 volunteers, said Dr. Kiat.

A local biotechnology company has been tasked with mass production of coronavirus vaccines to ensure sufficient vaccines for Thai people. (TNA)











