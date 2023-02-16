Cambodia to repatriate Lao and Thai prisoners ahead of Khmer New Year celebrations in April

Cambodia plans to repatriate Lao and Thai prisoners from its prisons ahead of the Khmer New Year celebrations in April, as part of a humanitarian gesture aimed at strengthening diplomatic ties with its neighboring countries.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Hun Sen during his visit to Laos on February 13. The Cambodian premier stated that the prisoners would be returned to their home countries via existing extradition mechanisms.







Cambodia, Laos, and Thailand all celebrate the New Year at the same time in April. Hun Sen informed Laotian Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone that there was no need to wait for reciprocity and that Cambodia would return prisoners convicted in Cambodia back to Laos to mark the Khmer New Year.

Hun Sen also urged Minister of Justice Koeut Rith to work with Minister of Interior Sar Kheng to start the repatriation process with Thailand as soon as possible, adding that Cambodia will implement the same mechanism as Thailand so that prisoners can return to their homeland.







Hun Sen stated that the decision to repatriate foreign prisoners to their home countries ahead of the New Year is a humanitarian gesture driven by compassion for the prisoners, most of whom are forgotten, and also highlights the close friendship and diplomatic ties between the three neighboring countries.

Hun Sen was in Laos from February 13-14 at the invitation of his counterpart Sonexay Siphandone, in an official visit aimed at strengthening ties and cooperation between the two countries.




























