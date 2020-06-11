Thai actor Saranyu Wongkrachang dies of liver cancer

BANGKOK – Actor and director, Saranyu “Tua” Wongkrachang died of liver cancer on Wednesday at the age of 59.

He had been treated for cancer at Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital before he passed away.







His wife, Hattaya and twin daughters will give a press conference on the details about his death at 5.30pm today.

The funeral ceremonies will be held at Wat NakProk in Phasi Charoen district from June 11-17 before the cremation will take place on June 18.

Saranyu graduated from the Faculty of Architecture, Chulalongkorn University. He became an actor and one of his most remembered characters during his career from the 80s and 90s was Chai Klang (middle son), the lead character in Baan Sai Thong soap opera.

He turned a director of films and TV drama series and also played a key role as a political activist and supporter of now-defunct People's Alliance for Democracy, which rallied to oust the Thaksin Shinawatra government in 2008. (TNA)












