Thailand – Kosovo to increase mutual trade value

At the Ivory Room, Thai Khu Fah Building, Government House, H.E. Mr. Muhamet Brajshori, Ambassador of the Republic of Kosovo to Thailand, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha on occasion of his assumption of tenure. Gist is as follows:







The Prime Minister welcomed the Ambassador, and congratulated the inauguration of an Embassy of Kosovo in Thailand, which is the first Embassy of Kosovo in ASEAN, and second in Asia. He expressed confidence that the Ambassador would be able to contribute to the reinforcement of relations and cooperation between Thailand, Kosovo, and the region.

The Prime Minister also commended the success of Kosovo’s policies on “Digital Kosovo” and “Interfaith Kosovo Initiative” on which the Thai Government would like to learn from and share experiences with Kosovo.



The Kosovo Ambassador expressed pleasure to have been tenured in Thailand as the first country, and stood ready to promote cordial relations between the two countries in all dimensions. He also conveyed the regard of Kosovo President to the Prime Minister and Thailand, and informed the Prime Minister that the President hopes to pay a visit to Thailand in the near future. According to the Ambassador, Kosovo could be an investment destination, and product distribution channel for Thailand in the region, while the latter could act as Kosovo’s trade and investment hub in the ASEAN region.

Both parties congratulated cordial relations and dynamism between the two countries which continue to increase since the establishment of diplomatic relations 7 years ago, particularly an exchange of high-level visits and a number of written agreements. Both countries agreed to further promote exchange of cooperation in the fields of each other’s expertise, e.g., trade and investment, tourism, people-to-people contact, etc.

The Prime Minister also commended Kosovo for its efficient measures in tackling with COVID-19, and affirmed Thailand’s readiness to cooperate and exchanges experiences in public healthcare, and vaccination R&D with Kosovo. (Thaigov.go.th)

