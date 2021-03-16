Thai activist groups call for land rights for Karen people

Activists from the Save Bangkloi group shaved their heads while seriously demanding the government protect the rights of Karen people living in Bangkloi area in the Kaeng Krachan National Park within 30 days.



Representatives of Save Bangkloi and P-Move groups on Monday shaved their heads and read their demand, calling for Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to seriously solve the problems of Karen people in Bangkloi area.







Among the activists, Pachara Kamchamnan said they wanted the prime minister to order investigation into the problems of Karen people in Bangkloi and protect their rights within 30 days.

They also demanded Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon convene an urgent meeting on solutions for the Karen people and propose the solutions to the cabinet meeting on March 16.







The activists wanted police to postpone their prosecution against the Karen people pending a final decision from the government on solutions for them.

The activists vowed to prolong their demonstration at Government House until the problems of the Karen people are solved. (TNA)













