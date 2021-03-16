Thailand ‘Highway 32’ top speed limit allowed at 120kph starting on April 1

The Transport Ministry will raise the speed limit to 120 kilometers per hour on Highway 32 on April 1.



Chayatham Phromsorn, permanent secretary for transport, said the speed limit would rise from 90kph because vehicles had better brakes and many roads were designed for faster traffic flows.







The faster speed limit would be first imposed on Highway 32 along the Bangpa-in – Ang Thong road section on April 1. Drivers would be informed when they were entering and exiting the new speed limit zone, he said.





New speed limit signs will show black letters on a white background in a red circle. Road vibration lines will also be used.

On April 1, officials may announce more roads for the new speed limit. The transport minister already ordered relevant organizations to select suitable roads. (TNA)













