Tesla to open first service center and expand supercharging stations throughout Thailand

Automaker Tesla has announced the official opening of its first service center in July along with plans to expand its supercharging stations throughout Thailand.

According to Tesla, its first service center, located on Ramkhamhaeng Road, will feature a showroom, a service and delivery center, and an educational area where visitors can learn more about Tesla’s vehicles and technology. The company will introduce a maintenance service through its Tesla app that will allow clients to arrange service appointments directly from their smartphones or tablets. A special home charging package has also been introduced, which will provide convenient and suitable home charging installations for clients.







Meanwhile, the automaker announced plans to expand its supercharging network to seven stations across Thailand by the second quarter of this year. Currently, Tesla has three stations in Bangkok, located at CentralWorld, Central Rama 2, and Central Rama 3.

In order to expand its EV market in the country, Tesla will organize a roadshow at Iconsiam from June 5 to August 31. The event will exhibit EV technologies and provide visitors with the opportunity to speak directly with Tesla experts. (NNT)





















