BTSC plans investment for Yellow Line extension

Bangkok Mass Transit System Plc (BTSC) has expressed its readiness to invest in a 2.6-kilometer extension that will connect its Yellow Line monorail to the Green Line of the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) at Ratchayothin and Lat Phrao stations.

BTSC CEO Surapong Laoha-Unya emphasized the benefits of this extension for commuters and expressed their willingness to discuss the matter with the MRTA.







Currently, the Yellow Line connects Lat Phrao in Bangkok to Samrong in Samut Prakan, with 23 stations along its 30.4-kilometer route. The monorail already has a connection to the MRTA’s Green Line at Samrong station. The proposed missing link would run along Ratchadaphisek Road in Bangkok and provide a direct connection to the Green Line at Ratchayothin station.

The estimated cost of the extension project is approximately 3-4 billion baht. Without this missing link, passengers would have to take a longer route via the MRTA’s Blue Line, resulting in increased travel costs. If the MRTA agrees to BTSC’s proposal to invest in the missing link, they may request compensation for lost revenues from their Blue Line.







BTSC plans to commence a trial service of the Yellow Line at 9 am on Saturday, with a full commercial launch expected at the beginning of the following month. The company has submitted an estimated fare range, based on the consumer price index (CPI), to the MRTA for approval, with rates set between 15 and 45 baht.

Once approved by the MRTA, the proposal will be submitted to the Ministry of Transport and the cabinet for further approval. (NNT)















