‘Amazing Thailand Culinary City’ proves popular with all

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)’s highly-anticipated ‘Amazing Thailand Culinary City’ event that opened on 31 May at Bangkok’s Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) and which concludes today (June 2) has drawn huge public interest with thousands of visitors flocking to the show.

Mr. Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications, said “The Amazing Thailand Culinary City event was created with the aim to further develop and promote Thailand as a world-class gastronomy tourism destination, and to raise the profile and value of Thai food on the international stage.”







The public visiting the show have found plenty in the way of fantastic cuisine and interesting culinary related activities, while there have also been valuable business opportunities throughout the event for those involved in the food tourism sector as well as a panel discussion featuring international food blogger Mark Wiens who has over 10 million YouTube followers and Chef Thitid ‘Ton’ Tassanakajohn whose Bangkok restaurant Le Du was named No.1 in the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 list.

Following on from the event in Bangkok, the Amazing Thailand Culinary City shows are also to be held in Khon Kaen from 9-11 June, Phuket from 16-18 June, and Chanthaburi from 23-25 June. Each of these events will showcase culinary experiences from their respective region. (TAT)

































