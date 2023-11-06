Teens warned about safe sex as HIV infections rise

The Health Department is urging teenagers to be aware of safe sex practices and the prevention of both pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) as the prevalence of HIV infection among teenagers increases.

Dr. Achara Nitiapinyasakul, the acting director-general of the Health Department, revealed that the situation of HIV and STI infections is on the rise among the youth. According to data from the Disease Control Department, it is estimated that in the year 2022, approximately 9,230 new HIV infections occurred, with nearly half of them falling within the age group of 15-24 years. This has raised concerns within the public and society and may have future repercussions.







The Health Department has taken steps to raise awareness regarding sexual health for youth through the “Love Safely” campaign, which focuses on four main guidelines:

Safe Virgin: Engage in sexual activities when you are ready.

Safe Sex: If you decide to engage in sexual activity, practice safe sex by using condoms to prevent STIs.

Safe Abortion: Seek advice from healthcare facilities if a pregnancy is unwanted.

Safe Mom: Ensure a safe pregnancy and childbirth for both mother and baby.







Furthermore, the Health Department promotes awareness among teenagers and adolescents through its Line OA Teen Club. This includes education on sexual health, life skills, STI prevention, and pregnancy prevention. Teenagers can receive counseling, learn about sexual education, and develop life skills by adding the Line OA Teen Club account (@Teenclub). (TNA)



























