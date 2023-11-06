Deputy Police Chief flies to assist 164 Thais stranded in Myanmar

Deputy National Police Chief Surachate ‘Big Joke’ Hakparn on Monday left for Yangon to coordinate with Myanmar authorities in facilitating the repatriation of 164 Thai nationals.

They have been trapped in China-Myanmar border town of Laukkaing following a conflict between Myanmar troops and ethnic armed groups.







After that, he will go to a camp, where the Thai nationals have been sheltered to screen them. Among them, there are people who have fallen victim to human trafficking, as well as those who may be associated with call center gangs.

After discussions with Myanmar and Chinese authorities, he said the situation on the ground still poses risks. It may be necessary to relocate all 164 Thai nationals to Kunming in China before they will be flown back to Thailand. (TNA)



































