PM inspects environmental management and flood prevention in Samut Prakan

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin undertook a series of engagements on June 2 focused on improving environmental management and flood prevention in Samut Prakan province.

The prime minister’s first stop was at the Khlong Lat Pho Floodgate project, an engineering achievement initially spurred by a royal initiative. The project has successfully condensed an 18-kilometer-long meandering water route into a direct 600-meter passage, reducing drainage times from five hours to just ten minutes and effectively preventing the severe flooding experienced in 2011. In light of this success, Srettha has instructed the Royal Irrigation Department to identify similar water systems across Thailand that could benefit from comparable interventions.







Later in the day, Srettha and his team visited the Eco-Education Forest Rehabilitation Project at Sri Nakhon Khuean Khan Park and Botanical Garden, another initiative inspired by royal advocacy—this time from Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn. The park, often referred to as the “Green Lung” for Samut Prakan and Bangkok, functions as a conservation tourism site and a natural learning center. During his visit, the prime minister engaged in tree planting and took note of the park’s role in promoting environmental education and sustainable tourism through its recreational activities, such as cycling and walking.









The prime minister has also toured Bang Nam Phueng Floating Market in Phra Pradaeng district, interacting with local vendors and sampling regional products. During an onsite discussion, Srettha expressed his support for plans to boost community-driven economic initiatives in the area, citing their potential to boost community income and increase local tourism. (NNT)



































